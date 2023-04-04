Assam Career : Apply for Operator & Supervisor vacancies in ASDMA

Applications are invited for seven vacant administrative positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Operators and Supervisors.

Name of post : Supervisors for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institution/University.

Desirable Experience:

Minimum 2 years of work experience preferably in a government setting.

Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic help line, will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : Operator for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institution/University

Desirable Experience:

Minimum 1 year of work experience preferably in a government setting.

Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic help line, will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA),

Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006 Assam.

Last date for submission of application is 25-04-2023/5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here