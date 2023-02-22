Assam Career Apply for Operating Officer vacancy in IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation.

IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Operating Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Operating Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 40,000- 50,000/- (Fixed) + Performance based incentives

Qualification : Degree in science/ engineering technology/ business. Minimum 10 (ten) years’ experience in industry/ entrepreneur/ Incubation center/ Research Park

Also Read : Best affordable coffee shampoos to treat your hair with a luxurious wash

Desirable : Administrative experience in Industry, Start-ups, Incubation Center/Research Park. Good Academic performance, communication skill in English & Hindi and fluency in Assamese.

Age Limit : Less than 50 years as on 01-01-2023

How to apply : Candidates must apply online for the above posts through the website https://respark.iitg.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is March 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Gulab Chandra Kataria to Phagu Chauhan, interesting facts of newly appointed Governors of Northeast India