Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Office Assistant, Senior UX Designer, Virtual Architect and Project Manager in the project entitled “Gyan Dhara – Integrating Virtual Reality for Experiential Learning” at the Department of Design

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelors degree in any discipline with a minimum 1 year work experience working with any college, university or government agency

Name of post : Senior UX Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M. Des or B.Des in any discipline with a minimum of 1 year experience in designing user experiences

Name of post : Virtual Architect

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.Arch or M.Arch with a minimum of 1 year experience in designing metaverse architecture

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : PhD in Design with experience and expertise in Virtual Reality

Selection Procedure :

The online interview for the post of Office Assistant is 4th April at 10:30 AM. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail.

The online interviews for the posts of Senior UX Designer, Virtual Architect and Project Manager is 11th April at 10:30 AM. Shortlisted candidates will get information via E-mail.

How to apply :

For the post of Office Assistant, candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards), on or before 2nd April 2025 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Keyur Babulal Sorathia, Design, at [email protected]

For the posts of Senior UX Designer, Virtual Architect and Project Manager, candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards), and portfolio (either a link or PDF file) on or before 8th April 2025 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Keyur Babulal Sorathia, Design, at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2