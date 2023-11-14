Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Office Assistant (Project mode) in the Research & Development Section on contractual basis.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Project mode)

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs.19500/- + 18% HRA.

Qualification: Post-Graduation in any discipline from recognized Institute/ University.

The candidate should have consistent good academic record with 1st class in all degrees right from HSLC onwards.

Experience: 2 years’ experience in Office management in similar organization.

Experience of noting and drafting in Central / State / Organizations / PSUs / University Research Institutions or Central / State Autonomous Bodies is mandatory. Conversant with Central Government rules including GFR, experience in purchase procedures and computer based data entry is desirable.

Selection Procedure : Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview.

The date and time for the interview of shortlisted candidate will be informed via email

The candidates based on their performance in the interview may be selected

Mere possession of the qualification mentioned above does not entitle a candidate to be called for the interview.

The candidate if selected might be placed in other posts if found suitable

How to apply : Candidates must apply through a Google form https://forms.gle/wm1VAznBgbRagvYg8 on or before 21.11.2023 (5 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here