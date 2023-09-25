Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Darrang College Assam.
Darrang College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Contractual).
Name of post : Office Assistant (Contractual)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Candidates must be a Graduate having minimum 6 Months Certificate in Computer Applications.
Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copies of applications along with necessary documents via email to darrangcollege@gmail.com on or before 30th September 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here