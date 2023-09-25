Assam Career Darrang College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Darrang College Assam.

Darrang College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Contractual).

Name of post : Office Assistant (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates must be a Graduate having minimum 6 Months Certificate in Computer Applications.

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copies of applications along with necessary documents via email to darrangcollege@gmail.com on or before 30th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

