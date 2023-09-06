Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager/ Senior Manager- Administration on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Manager/ Senior Manager- Administration

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 46,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Any Post-Graduate/ Company Secretary

Minimum 7 years of professional experience in related fields

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

Candidates can also send their applications via email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission is on or before 12th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here