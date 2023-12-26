Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Pragjyotish College Assam.

Pragjyotish College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistant. Pragjyotish College, established on 1st September 1954, seven years after Independence, became a beacon of learning and a symbol of aspirations for the common people of Assam, raring to build a new nation. Pandit Tirthanath Sarma, eminent scholar and litterateur, responded to and actively participated in the nation building by taking charge as the founder Principal of Pragjyotish College. From its modest inception as an arts college, Pragjyotish College has now developed into one of the premier institutions of higher education in Guwahati. At present, it is a well-known full-fledged under-graduate college imparting higher education in multiple streams

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Graduates in Arts/Science/Commerce with a Computer Diploma or Certificate Course of minimum 3 months duration.

Candidates must have PRC and proficiency in local languages.

Age Limit :

The upper age limit will be 40 years as on 01-01-2023 along with the relaxation for reserve categories.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all the testimonials accompanied by a Transaction Receipt of Rs. 500/ for only be paid through RTGS/NEFT in favour of Account Holder : PRAGJYOTISH COLLEGE, Account No. 10242812355, IFSC Code-SBIN0006878, SBI West Guwahati Branch

The applications must reach the Principal, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati-9, Assam within 8th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



