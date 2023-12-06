Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Junior Assistant. Cotton University is a premier institute of higher learning in Assam. Formerly known as Cotton College, the institute was established in 1901 by Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, the Chief Commissioner of the erstwhile British province of Assam. It became a constituent college of Gauhati University in 1948. In 2011 the Cotton College State University was established vide an Act of the Government of Assam, with the college as a constituent. Cotton University came into being in 2017 via The Cotton University Act, 2017 that enabled the unification of Cotton College State University and Cotton College.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 70,000/- + G.P. Rs 8700/-

Essential Qualification :

A graduate degree from a recognized University with atleast 50 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale, functional computer literacy.

Desirable :

Experience in a reputed Govt. firm or institution of higher education / research institution in an equivalent position, proficiency in English and Assamese, capable of multi-tasking.

Age limit: 43 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents in both soft copy and hard copy formats.

The soft copy may be sent to recruitment@cottonuniversity.ac.in

The hard copy may be sent to the Registrar, Cotton University Administrative Block, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001

Last date of receipt of application: – 26th December 2023 (Soft Copy), 2nd January 2024 (Hard Copy)

Application Fees :

Application processing fees is Rs. 500/-. This application fee is non-refundable. All fees to be paid in University Challan available in University website https://cottonuniversity.ac.in/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





