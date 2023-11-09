Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in Demow College Assam.

Demow College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant posts or career of Grade-III and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate from recognized University with Computer knowledge.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Class VIII passed

Age: Minimum 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age on 01-01-2023, Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. Guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02/09/2020

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette-part-IX) along with complete Bio-data (Mobile No. and E-mail ID is mandatory) and self attested copies of all testimonials accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 500/- for Grade-III and Rs. 400/- for Grade-IV only drawn in favour of Principal, Demow College, Demow, payable at PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, Demow Branch (IFSC Code- PUNB0055920).

The applications must reach the Principal i/c, Demow College, Demow, P.O. – Demow, Dist-Sivasagar, PIN-785662 within 23rd November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here