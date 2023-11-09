Assam Career Demow College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in Demow College Assam.

Demow College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant posts or career of Grade-III and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate from recognized University with Computer knowledge.

Also Read : Assam government’s multi-pronged strategy to save white winged duck from verge of extinction

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Class VIII passed

Age: Minimum 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age on 01-01-2023, Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. Guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02/09/2020

Also Read : 5 lesser known things to buy on Dhanteras for becoming wealthy

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette-part-IX) along with complete Bio-data (Mobile No. and E-mail ID is mandatory) and self attested copies of all testimonials accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 500/- for Grade-III and Rs. 400/- for Grade-IV only drawn in favour of Principal, Demow College, Demow, payable at PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, Demow Branch (IFSC Code- PUNB0055920).

The applications must reach the Principal i/c, Demow College, Demow, P.O. – Demow, Dist-Sivasagar, PIN-785662 within 23rd November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in