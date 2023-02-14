Assam Career Apply for Field Officer vacancy in DDMA Dibrugarh

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Dibrugarh.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) for Revenue Circle on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management) for Revenue Circle

No. of posts : 2

Revenue Circle wise vacancies :

Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle : 1

Tengakhat Revenue Circle : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) Bachelor degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject or diploma in Civil Engineering or Architecture from a recognized University/Institution

(ii) Computer skills specially MS Word/Excel/Power Point/Internet usage/Emails. Preference will be given to candidates having done BCA or equivalent course on computer science.

Remuneration: An amount of Rs.20,000/- (rupees twenty thousand) only will be paid as fixed and consolidated monthly remuneration

Also Read : Kiara Advani’s pre-bridal skincare routine ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Age: Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on 01.02.2023. Upper age limit will be relaxed in case of SC/ST candidates as per rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in standard form with attested copies of all certificates, testimonials, recent passport size photo etc. to Addl. Deputy Commissioner & CEO, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Dibrugarh-3 on or before 10th March, 2023.

The applications can also be submitted at Drop Box kept in Room No.45, 0/0 Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Dibrugarh

On the cover of the Application Form, the applicants have to mention the name of revenue circle they applied for.

Last date for receipt of applications is before 5.00 P.M. of 10th March, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Beautiful poems of India’s first Woman Governor Sarojini Naidu which remains literally immortal



