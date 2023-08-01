Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior UX Designer in the project titled “Design and development of an educational metaverse as an extension of VR Zone” at the Department of Design.

Name of post : Junior UX Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors of Science in Information Technology or equivalent with distinction. Preference will be given to the candidate with UX certification and prior experience in designing

for UX design projects

Selection Procedure : Candidates must appear in an online or in-person interview on 07th August, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will be sent a Google Meet link to join for the online interview via email. Candidates appearing for physical mode have to attend the interview in the EILab, 2nd floor at the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, on 7th August 2023 at 10 AM.

How to apply : Candidates appearing for an online interview must send their resume and portfolio

on or before 6th August 2023 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here