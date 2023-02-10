Assam Career Apply for Data Entry Operator vacancy in Assam State Election Commission

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Election Commission

Assam State Election Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operators (DEO) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operators (DEO)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification(s):

i) Graduate in any discipline from recognized University or High Secondary (10+2) only with DCA/ COPA from Government ITIs under Directorate of Technical Education of State Government.

ii) PGDCA from a recognized University, including deemed University/ Institution affiliated to University/ Directorate of Technical Education of State Government or Diploma in Computer Application (DCA)/ COPA from Government ITIs under Directorate of Technical Education of State Government.

iii) Proficiency of computer typing in Assamese and English.

iv) Minimum typing speed of 40 (forty) words per minute in English and 35 (thirty-five) words per minute in Assamese language on computer.

v) Minimum 2 (two) years working experience in relevant field/ minimum 3 (three) years of experience in case of DCA/ COPA.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Age limit as on 01.01.2023 should not be less than 18 years and should not be more than 38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications accompanied by latest copy of two coloured passport photo and self attested testimonials and certificates etc. to the Secretary, Assam State Election Commission, Aditya Tower, 2nd Floor, Opposite- Downtown Hospital, Dispur, Guwahati-781006.

Last date for receiving applications in the office of the Commission is 20th February, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

