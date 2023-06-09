Assam Career : Apply for Data Analyst vacancy in APDCL

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Analyst on contractual basis.

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with 6(six) months Computer Diploma. Candidates with proficiency in excel will be preferred

Preferred Experience : 1 year in Data Entry and Data Analysis

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age : Below 32 years as on 01.06.2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th July 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Training Institute, APDCL, Narengi

How to apply : Applicants are required to register themselves in the link provided in the website https://www.apdcl.org/.

The link will be available from 10:00 AM of 12/06/2023 to 5:00 PM of 21/06/2023.

A copy of the registration form is to be submitted at the time of document verification during the walk in interview.

Candidates are required to bring all original certificates and mark-sheets for verification along with a self attested copy of the same

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here