Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for various counselling positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor for Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India sponsored project “Regional Satellite Centre of Tobacco Quitline Services at Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati” to be recruited on contractual basis.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty-five thousand only) per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i) Graduation in Psychology / Social Work from recognized university.

ii) The person should be fluent in speaking / writing Hindi & English

iii) Knowledge of basic computer application

Desirable: PG in Psychology / Social Work with experience in tobacco related work.

Age Limit : 18-38 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd June 2023 in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting time for the interview is between 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by

copies of certificates and testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here