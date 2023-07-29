Applications are invited for seven vacant technical and administrative positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant posts of Consultants on contractual basis for the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under ASSIST World Bank Project.

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Infrastructure Development)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 90,000 to 1,50,000 per month

Qualification : BE / BTech in Civil Engineering and ME / MTech (Civil Engineering- Structure) or Post Graduate Diploma in Construction Management or MBA (Construction Management) with 5 years work experience

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Infrastructure Development)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 60,000 to 1,20,000 per month

Qualification : BE / BTech in Civil Engineering and ME / MTech (Civil Engineering- Structure) or Post Graduate Diploma in Construction Management or MBA (Construction Management) with 2 years work experience

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation

Name of post : Procurement Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 75,000 to 1,50,000 per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with PG Degree / Diploma in Procurement / Supply Chain Management with more than 5 years work experience

Name of post : Consultant (Quality)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 75,000 to 1,50,000 per month

Qualification : MBBS/BDS/BAMS/Nursing/BPharm degree with two years full time Postgraduate degree in Hospital Management /Public Health with 3 years work experience

Also Read : Top 10 popular pickles or aachars of Assam

Name of post : Consultant (Maternal & Child Health)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 75,000 to 1,50,000 per month

Qualification : MBBS with public health post graduate qualification and 5+ years work experience OR Non-MBBS with public health post graduate qualification and 7+ years work experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website nhm.assam.gov.in up to August 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here