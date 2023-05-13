Assam Career : Apply for Consultant vacancy in NERIWALM Tezpur

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur, Assam.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Social Science)

Name of post : Consultant (Social Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree in Sociology, Social Works, Statistics, Geography with consistently good academic record and minimum 55% marks throughout with Ph.D and good published works.

Experience : 10 years experience at the level of Assistant Professor or equivalent post

Remuneration: Rs. 1,00,000.00 pm (Fixed), however for retired person remuneration will be as per

O.M. No. F.No.3-25/2020-E.III(A), Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure dated 09th December, 2020

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for appointment of consultants shall be 64 years as on closing date of advertisement.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with all necessary documents and testimonials to “The Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, P.O: Kaliabhomora, Tezpur- 784027, Assam through registered post/speed post on or before 12.06.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here