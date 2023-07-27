Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Assam.

Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Computer Assistant on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

ii) Degree / Diploma in functional Computer Application with typing speed of 45 words per minute in English and 40 words per minute in Assamese. Proficiency in various computer applications and software as Tally, Pagemaker, Photoshop besides MS Office is mandatory

iii) Work experience should be 3 years in relevant field

iv) Candidates must have fluency in English, Hindi and Assamese languages.

Age Limit : Candidates must not be above 40 years as on 01-01-2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed Application Format available in the University website www.ssuhs.in along with online application fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees one thousand) only (Payment link is available in the University website under Head “Fee Collect – Other University Fee -Application Fee – Recruitment Application Fee”).

The applications must reach the Registrar, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam on or before 11th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here