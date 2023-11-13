Applications are invited for various teaching positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Assistant Professor (Biopharmaceuticals) on contractual basis through open competition.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Biopharmaceuticals)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Ph.D. in Biotechnology/Bioscience & Bioengineering/Life Sciences/ Biomedical Sciences/ Chemical Engineering with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm/MS/M.Tech/M.Sc.) in Biotechnology/Bioscience & Bioengineering /Life Sciences/ Biomedical Sciences/ BioChemical Engineering with a very good academic record throughout and at least 0-3 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience with published works of high quality.

Desirable: Candidate should have expertise in characterization of biologicals/ biosimilars, vaccines, bioprocess engineering, gene therapy, cell based-therapy. Candidate should have demonstrated adequate experience of Industrial research in biopharma and academic research in terms of guidance of Masters’ students, teaching experiences, execution and/or recipient of sponsored/EMR projects and with publications in SCI journals

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- – Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years

How to apply : Candidates may send the scanned copy of the Application and Enclosures to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in

The subject-line should be given as APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (BIOPHARMACEUTICALS)

Last date for online submission is up to 5:00 PM on 01.12.2023

The hard copy of the Application and Annexures are to be sent to The Registrar i/c, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati, Vill:SilaKatamur (Halagurisuk), P.O.: Changsari, Dist:Kamrup,Assam-India, 781101

Last date for submission of hard copy of applications is 11.12.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here