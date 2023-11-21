Applications are invited for various teaching positions or career in Kharupetia College Assam.

Kharupetia College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors. Kharupetia College is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Darrang District. The College saw the light of day as a result of untiring efforts of the far- sighted people of greater Kharupetia locality. Established in the year 1981, the college was taken over by the Govt. of Assam under deficit system of grants-in-aid w.e.f. 25/03/98. The college was provincialized by the Govt. of Assam w.e.f. 01/12/2005 vide Govt. notification No. LPG. 112/2005/158 dated the 19th December, 2005

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

History : 1

Hindi : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Age Limit : Not more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 and relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD as per Govt. rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam (may be downloaded from the official website of Kharupetia College: www.kharupetiacollege.in) along with complete Bio-Data and self attested testimonials from H.S.L.C. onwards.

The applications must reach the Principal/Secretary, GB, Kharupetia College, Kharupetia, Darrang (Assam), PIN: 784115 within 3rd December 2023

Application Fees :

Application fee Rs. 1500/- is to be paid through Net Banking bearing A/C No. 7070010001961, IFSC Code : PUNB0RRBAGB, A/C Name : Kharupetia College

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here