Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs or career in Dispur Law College Assam.

Dispur Law College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the jobs or career of Assistant Professor (Law). Dispur Law College was established in the year 1993. Aspiring to impart quality legal education, the college started functioning at the Gopal Boro Govt. H.S. School, Dispur, on 1st of February 1994. The foundation stone of the college building was laid by the then Chief Minister of Assam Karmashri Late Hiteswar Saikia on 9th March 1995. Since 1995, the college has been holding classes in its own building. The college today continues to be an exceptional institution with top position in rank from Guwahati University exclusively inspiring for the students of law. Located at the proximity of the Assam Secretariat Building, the College is well connected to the GS Road.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Law)

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Constitutional Law : 1

All : 1

Qualification : LLM with UGC norms and NET / SLET / PhD as required under UGC norms

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials by 30th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here