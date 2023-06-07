Assam Career : Apply for Associate Professor vacancy in NIPER Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Associate Professor (Natural Products) on contractual basis through open competition.

Name of post : Associate Professor (Natural Products)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 175000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential: Ph.D. with first class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree in MSc/ MS/M.Pharm with specialization of Natural Products/Phytochemistry with very good academic record throughout and at least 8 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience with published works of high quality, well recognized and established reputation of having made conspicuous seminal contribution to knowledge in Pharmaceutical and allied areas.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidate having expertise in extraction, isolation, purification and characterization of bioactive natural products, phytopharmaceuticals development. Candidate should have Knowledge on GMP/GLP and or relevant regulatory guidelines to produce traditional medicines/herbal products/ nutraceuticals/Phytopharmaceuticals. Hands on experience in operating analytical equipment’s like NMR, Mass, flash/preparative chromatography systems will be added advantage. The successful candidates will be expected to teach at post-graduate levels, conduct independent research in the candidate’s field of expertise, and contribute to administrative activities

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply using the prescribed format only (Annexure – I) available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) from 11:00 AM on 06.06.2023 to 5:00 PM on 27.06.2023.

Candidates may download the soft-copy of the concerned format from the website, fill-in the concerned details, take print-out of the same, sign the declaration at the end and send the same along with enclosures (as mentioned below) both by mail and post to the Institute.

Candidates can send the scanned copy of the Application and Enclosures to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in, with subject-line as APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR (NATURAL PRODUCTS)

The hardcopy of the Application and Annexures are to be sent not later than 3rd July 2023 to – The Registrar i/c, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati, Vill: SilaKatamur (Halagurisuk), P.O.: Changsari, Dist: Kamrup, Assam, India, PIN-781101.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here