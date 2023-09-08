Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nalbari Urban Cooperative Bank Limited (NUCBL) Assam.

Nalbari Urban Cooperative Bank Limited (NUCBL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant with IT background.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.29,910.00 to Rs.56,830.00 plus allowances as per rules of the bank.

Qualification & Experience : Candidates having secured at least 60% marks in HSLC and HSSLC examinations and a minimum of 50% marks in BCA / B.Sc(IT) from an AICTE approved institution / recognized university as a regular student. Candidates having working experience in the line in a bank will be given preference.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years of age (relaxable for SC/ST candidates as per Govt. norms) as on 01-09-2023

How to apply : Candidates may submit application by giving full biodata, including contact number, together with attested copies of mark sheets, proof of age, certificate regarding qualification, experience in the line (if any), caste certificate in case of SC/ST candidates, and two copies of latest passport size photo to The Managing Director, Nalbari Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., L N B Road, Nalbari-781335 so as to reach on or before 11.09.2023.

Application Fees : Non refundable application fee by way of Bank Draft/IPO for Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- in case of SC/ST candidates) in favour of Nalbari Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. payable at Nalbari should also be enclosed with the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



