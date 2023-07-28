Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant- Project (Accounts) on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant- Project (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 13,800/- to Rs. 17,200/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Any Graduate (preference will be given to Commerce/Management/Accounts background).

ii) Minimum 1 to 2 years of professional experience.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

Applications can also be sent by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission is on or before 7th August, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here