Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Laboratory Technician under ICMR project, Government of India, titled Surveillance of “Foodborne Pathogens from North-East India” in the Department of Microbiology

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master’s Degree in Veterinary / Public Health/Microbiology/Parasitology/Epidemiology/ Biotechnology from recognized University with at least three years research experience

b) Knowledge of computer applications

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) 12th pass in Science, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

b) Knowledge of computer applications

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st August 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Microbiology, Gauhati Medical College, Narakasur Hilltop, Guwahati- 781032 (Assam).

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring all the relevant documents in original and one

set of photocopies of the same along with CV on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here