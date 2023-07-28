Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Teacher in Dibrugarh University Model School on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc (Zoology / Botany) with BEd

Salary : Rs. 14210/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards at Chintan, the Conference Hall of the Office of Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates must bring all the original and self-attested copies of admits, certificates and marksheets from matriculation (10th standard), onwards in support of their qualifications and experience, with the application at the time of interview.

The candidates shall have to register their names by depositing Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred)

only as Registration Fee at the Venue on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here