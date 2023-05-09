Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Registrar vacancy in MSSV Nagaon

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Registrar.

Name of post : Assistant Registrar (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications:

a) Master’s degree in Commerce / B.Sc., B.A., B.Com. with CA Intermediate / MBA (Finance) with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA/UGC point scale from a recognized University/ Institute.

b) At least 5 years of service in Govt./University/Research Institute/College/ Autonomous Body.

Desirable: Good knowledge of Information, Communication & Technology, especially in accounting software. Candidate having additional degree in Master of Business Administration (Finance) shall

be given preference.

Age: Not exceeding 40 years. The upper age limit is relaxable as per the norms of Government of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their application in prescribed form as available in the University website i.e. www.mssv.ac.in along with necessary enclosures to the “Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, H.B. Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon–782001” latest by 13th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here