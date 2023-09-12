Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Sedimentation and morphological study of rivers Dibang and Siang” at the Department of Civil Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 28500-1350-42000 + 16% of Basic Pay

Minimum Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Desired: Experience in similar projects

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th September 2023 (Friday) from 10:00 am onwards in Conference Hall, Civil Engineering Department, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates have to appear Walk in Interview on 15th September 2023 at 10.00AM along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents and 2 copies of passport size photos at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here