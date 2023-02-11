Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in SBMS College Sualkuchi

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College Sualkuchi.

Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College Sualkuchi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 9

Subject wise vacancies :

Accountancy : 3

Business Management : 3

Banking/Finance : 3

Qualification: Educational qualification as per Govt. norms.

Also Read : Artistic culinary creations of Assam’s Master Chef India 7 contestant Nayanjyoti Saikia

Age: 38 years for Assistant Professor as on the 1st January 2023 with relaxation as per Govt. existing guidelines.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam along with complete Bio-data with phone number, self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with application fees Rs. 1500/-(Non-refundable) which will have to be paid through Bank Draft drawn in favour of Principal, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi, payable at SBI, Sualkuchi Branch (IFS Code- SBIN0011619). The applications must reach the Principal, SBMS College, Sualkuchi, Kamrup (Assam), Pin: 781103 by February 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Chocolate Day 2023 : 4 best chocolate tours that every chocolate lover must visit once