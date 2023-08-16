Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Pandu College Assam.

Pandu College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the contractual post of Assistant Professor for Post Graduate Course in Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for Post Graduate Course in Education

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC and State Govt. norms

Also Read : Assam CM visits world’s tallest naturally formed Shivling in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs.15000/- fixed (from college fund)

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 43 years as on 01-01-2023.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut praises John Abraham for not ‘harassing women’

How to apply : Candidates may apply for the above positions through e-mail

panducollegepc@gmail.com on or before 19th August 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here