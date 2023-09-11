Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manohari Kanoi Devi Girls College (MDKG) College Assam.

Manohari Kanoi Devi Girls College (MDKG) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, MDKG College payable at SBI, Dibrugarh Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, MDKG College, Dibrugarh, P.O.- Dibrugarh, Dist.- Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786001 within 23rd September 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

