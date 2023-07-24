Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Manipuri : 1

Mathematics : 1

Political Science : 2

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 drawn in favour of Principal, Lanka Mahavidyalaya and payable at SBI, Lanka Branch (IFSC- SBIN0009144), Assam. The applications must reach the Principal, Lanka Mahavidyalaya, Lanka, Hojai (Nagaon), Assam, PIN-782446 within August 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

