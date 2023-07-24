Assam Career Lanka Mahavidyalaya

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Hindi : 1
  • Manipuri : 1
  • Mathematics : 1
  • Political Science : 2
  • Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

Also Read : Types of Assamese hairstyles you can recreate at any wedding

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 drawn in favour of Principal, Lanka Mahavidyalaya and payable at SBI, Lanka Branch (IFSC- SBIN0009144), Assam. The applications must reach the Principal, Lanka Mahavidyalaya, Lanka, Hojai (Nagaon), Assam, PIN-782446 within August 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Bitter Gourd : 10 ways to enjoy this vegetable in summer

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in