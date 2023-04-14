Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology).

Name of post : Ad-hoc Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Qualification : M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology

recognized by National Medical Commission. 3 years post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital. Experience in critical care and pain management is desirable. Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably

experienced candidate.

Age Limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd May 2023 between 10 AM to 11 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their resume in advance along with the supporting documents in a single PDF file on bbci_info@yahoo.co.in on or before 28.04.2023 upto 4.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

