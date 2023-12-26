Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in DK College Assam.

Dakshin Kamrup (DK) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Education. Dakshin Kamrup College is a pioneering institution of higher learning in the entire South Kamrup area and in fact it emerged as one of the apex higher educational institutions in the state of Assam. The college is so named because it is the fruit of the untiring and relentless efforts of the people of Dakshin Kamrup area. Dakshin Kamrup, as the name indicates, is a vast area of Kamrup District stretching over hundred and fifty miles along the southern bank of the mighty Brahmaputra

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The educational qualification must be as per UGC guidelines and Govt. OM No. AHE/239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022

The candidates must have PRC and knowledge of local language

Age Limit : Age limit and relaxation as per Govt. rules

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The candidates must submit a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- only be paid through RTGS/NEFT in favor of Account holder: DAKSHIN KAMRUP COLLEGE, MIRZA accounts no. 2190024063 IFSC CBIN0283207 CBI, Mirza Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal, Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza, Kamrup District, PIN-781125, Assam within 9th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here