Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Grade-IV vacancies in B.P. Chaliha College

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam.
Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Grade-IV.
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 5
Subject wise vacancies :
- Arabic : 1
- Assamese : 1
- English : 1
- History : 1
- Political Science : 1
Qualification : Education qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt.OM No.AHE 239/2021/68 Dated Dispur, 24.01.2022
Name of post : Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Class VIII Passed
Age Limit : Upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2023. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for ex-serviceman and 10 years for PWD
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials. The applications must be accompanied with a non-refundable DD of Rs.1500 for the post of Assistant Professor and Rs.300 for the Grade IV in favour of principal, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera payable at SBI, Mirza branch (IFSC-SBIN0005242). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera, Kamrup, PIN-781127 by June 27, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here