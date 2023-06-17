Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Grade-IV vacancies in B.P. Chaliha College

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam.

Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Arabic : 1

Assamese : 1

English : 1

History : 1

Political Science : 1

Qualification : Education qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt.OM No.AHE 239/2021/68 Dated Dispur, 24.01.2022

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII Passed

Age Limit : Upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2023. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for ex-serviceman and 10 years for PWD

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials. The applications must be accompanied with a non-refundable DD of Rs.1500 for the post of Assistant Professor and Rs.300 for the Grade IV in favour of principal, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera payable at SBI, Mirza branch (IFSC-SBIN0005242). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera, Kamrup, PIN-781127 by June 27, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here