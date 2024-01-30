Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Administrative Assistant to be filled on contract basis.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month and depends upon Merit/ Experience.

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate/ B.A/ B.Com./ B.Sc. with MSc. IT, Typing Speed of 30 w.p.m. altogether from Government recognized Institution

Minimum One year Secretarial Work experience also in the field of HR Administration/ Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools.

Good knowledge in all aspects of administration, Secretariat, Transport, Despatch and experience in working in ERP environment altogether

Job Roles :

Work in Admissions Wing like conduct document verification, mapping of fee in Student Management System, etc altogether. Work in Examinations Wing like preparing examination timetable, assigning invigilation duty, processing supplementary, improvement and revaluation requests of students, etc altogether. Assist also in organizing Convocation ceremony like follow up with results, prepare degree certificates and process requests for medals, shields and awards. Prepare transcripts, bonafide certificates, railway concessions, scholarship letters and assist in organizing Institute Day Coordinate also amongst Schools/Centre and off-campuses . Maintain job follow-up as per the schedule and for the assigned tasks. Prepared to work in Student Management System (SMS) portal for students Proficiency in MS office with good ability to prepare word documents and operate data excel files. Prepare to also work from Monday to Saturday from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm or beyond office hours as per work requirement. Willing to work also on Sundays and Public Holidays whenever required. Prepare to work also in shift duty (9am to 5pm / 10pm to 6pm / 11am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday) in TISSCARE. Excellent written and oral communication in English and Hindi altogether. Knowledge of Marathi will also be added advantage Self-motivatational with dynamism and flexibility. A team player with ability to multi-task. Discretion and trustworthiness: will often be party of confidential information. Prepare to carry/deliver papers/documents relating to his/her Section to faculty and other officials of the Institute altogether whenever required. Prepare for transfer at the discretion of the Institute on the administrative posts having different nature of duties and different office hours but having similar pay-scales, without claiming any additional remuneration. Maintain good rapport with the team at work place

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online through the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for filling of online applications is 15th February 2024

Application Fees :

Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online.

Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form.

Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here