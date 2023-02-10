Assam Career Apply for Accounts Officer vacancy in Assam Women's University

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Assam Women’s University.

Assam Women’s University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Officer on short term Contractual/Temporary Basis.

Name of post : Accounts Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BCom with minimum 55% marks from a recognized University

Experience : Minimum 5 years working experience in a Central/State Govt organization preferably from AFS.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Also Read : 10 rare baby boy and baby girl names which means absolute power

Age Limit : He/she must be not more than 64 years of age as on 01/02/2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th February 2023 from 11:00 a.m. in Office Chamber of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, AWU, Rowriah, Jorhat-785004. Reporting time is 10 AM

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application in the prescribed format along with self-attested photocopies of all qualifications, Certificates, Markshets, Age, Caste, Work Experience and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

Also Read : Starbucks type bubble tea you can make easily at home

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in