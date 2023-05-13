Assam Career : Apply for Accounts Assistant vacancy in SIPRD

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam.
State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant on contract basis.
Name of post : Accounts Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : B.Com. from a recognized University with knowledge of Accounting software
Age : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01-01-2023
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th May 2023 at 11 AM in the premises of SIPRD, Assam at G.S. Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with CV and self-attested copies of all testimonials.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
