Assam Career : Apply for Accounts Assistant vacancy in SIPRD

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : B.Com. from a recognized University with knowledge of Accounting software

Age : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01-01-2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th May 2023 at 11 AM in the premises of SIPRD, Assam at G.S. Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with CV and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

