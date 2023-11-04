Applications are invited for various accounting positions or career in Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati ( IIT ), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati ( IIT ), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Junior Accountant.

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Level: 4 (as per 7th CPC); PB1: Rs. 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs. 2400/- (As per 6th CPC)

Minimum Qualification and Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce with 2 years relevant experience and having knowledge of accounting software.

Desirable: 60% or above in Bachelor’s Degree.

Age: Up to 27 years as on last date for receipt of application form. (No upper age limit for regular

employees of IIT Guwahati). (Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Serviceman will be as per GOI rules).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment/ . Candidates are requested to apply online only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

The link will be activated from 12.00 noon (IST) on 04.11.2023.

Last date of receipt of online application: 14.11.2023 till 9 A.M. (IST).

Application Fees : Applicants will have to make the payment of application fees through the online mode as under: Rs. 300/- (for General/ OBC candidates) and Rs. 150/- (for SC/ST/PwD candidates). Women applicants are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here