NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9 vacant administrative positions in Guwahati, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : First Class Graduate and/or Post Graduation with 55 % at the aggregate from a recognized University in any subject

Experience : 3 years of experience in HR/ Admin/ Finance/ Accounting/business development function with minimum 2 years experience in a reputed organisation operating in the area of Agriculture and rural development.

Name of post : Associate Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Graduate and/or Post-Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University. Candidates should have specialisation in atleast any one of the technical fields such as finance, agribusiness, food processing, rural development, food technology, data analytics, agri & allied sector, civil engineering, business administration, etc.

Experience : The candidate should have minimum 3 years of work experience in Consultancy organization/Financial Institution/developmental agency.

Name of post : Associate Consultant- Food Processing and Storage

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Graduate and/or Post-Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University. Candidates should have specialization in food processing, food technology, agri & allied sector, business administration or related field.

Experience : The candidate should have minimum 3 years of work experience in Consultancy

organization/ Financial Institution/developmental agency

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Graduate and/or Post-Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University. Candidates should have specialisation in atleast any one of the technical fields such as finance, agribusiness, food processing, rural development, food technology, data analytics, agri & allied sector, civil engineering, business administration, etc.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience with at least 3 years’ experience in a reputed organisation operating in the area of Agriculture and rural development

Name of post : Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Graduate and/or Post Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University in Statistics, Economics, Data Science, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Information Management, Business Administration/ Business Analytics or any related field from a recognized institution

Experience : Minimum 5 years of work experience with at least 2 years’ experience in Data Analytics in fields related to Consultancy sector.

Name of post : Associate Vice President

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : First Class Graduate and/or Post-Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University. Candidates should have specialisation in atleast any one of the technical fields such as finance, agribusiness, food processing, rural development, food technology, data analytics, agri & allied sector, civil engineering, business administration, etc.

Experience : Minimum 09 years of experience with at least 5 years’ experience in a reputed consultancy organisation operating in the area of Agriculture and rural development

Salary :

Associate Vice President : Starting Rs.1,25,000/- per month

Consultant : Starting Rs. 87,500/- per month

Associate Consultant : Starting Rs. 55,000/- per month

Project Associate : Starting Rs. 39,000/- per month

Age Limit :

Associate Vice President: Preferably below 45 years

Consultant : Preferably below 40 years

Associate Consultant : Preferably below 35 years

Project Associate : Preferably below 35 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nabcons.com/ within 20 August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here