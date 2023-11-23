Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Janata College Assam.

Janata College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts or career of Assistant Professors, Grade-III (Junior Assistant) and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 2

History : 1

English : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest OM/Order, Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate preferably in Commerce with knowledge of book keeping and accountancy from a recognized college/ institute affiliated to a recognized University with a Diploma in Computer Application (DCA).

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : CLASS VIII Passed. Maximum qualification is HSSLC or equivalent Examination passed.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates may send their applications with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees fifteen hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Janata College, Kabuganj, payable at SBI, Kabuganj Branch, (IFSC: SBIN0009402). The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Janata College, Kabuganj, Cachar, Assam, PIN-788121 within 7th December 2023

For the posts of Grade-III and Grade-IV, candidates may send their applications with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Janata College, Kabuganj, payable at SBI, Kabuganj Branch, (IFSC: SBIN0009402). The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Janata College, Kabuganj, Cachar, Assam, PIN-788121 within 7th December 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2