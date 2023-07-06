Assam Career : Apply for 7 vacancies in Handique Girls' College Guwahati

Applications are invited for 7 vacant positions in Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati, Assam.

Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 7 vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Philosophy : 1

History : 1

Sanskrit : 1

English : 1

Zoology : 1

Statistics : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educationalqualification and selection procedure will be as per Government of Assam’s O.M. No.AHE.239/2021/168 dated 24.01.2022.

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 38 (Thirty eight)years of age as on 01.01.2023, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBCand 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website www.hgcollege.edu.in),with complete biodata including contact number and Email, and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a documentary proof of submitting the application fee of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) that have to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No. 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001 within July 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here