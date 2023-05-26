Assam Career : Apply for 65 Teacher vacancies in Railway H.S. Schools

Applications are invited for 65 vacant teaching positions in Railway Higher Secondary (H.S.) Schools under Northeastern Frontier Railway.

Northeastern Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 65 vacant posts of Part Time School Teachers on contractual basis in Railway Higher Secondary (H.S.) Schools of Lumding, Badarpur and Dimapur.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 7

School wise vacancies :

Railway H.S. School, Lumding : 2

Railway H.S. School, Badarpur : 5

Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant subject & B.Ed. with competency to teach in English/ Assamese medium.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 27

School wise vacancies :

Railway H.S. School, Lumding : 12

Railway H.S. School, Badarpur : 8

Railway H.S. School, Dimapur : 7

Qualification :

Must have second class Bachelor’s degree (in teaching subject) and B.Ed. and Pass in the teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the approved Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. And Competence to teach through English medium/media as required at least he /she should have the language paper in secondary level. For PTI, graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Physical training from a recognized institution or BPEd from a recognized University For Fine Arts/TGT (drawing)- Bachelors’ degree with Drawing & Painting Arts with minimum 2 years full time Diploma from a recognized Institution

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 17

School wise vacancies :

Railway H.S. School, Lumding : 9

Railway H.S. School, Badarpur : 5

Railway H.S. School, Dimapur : 3

Qualification :

Senior secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and B.Ed/Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.ED/JBT/PTT) (by whatever name Known) And Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with Guidelines framed by the NICE for the purpose and must have competency to teach in English Medium.

Name of post : Computer Teacher

No. of posts : 8

School wise vacancies :

Railway H.S. School, Lumding : 6

Railway H.S. School, Badarpur : 1

Railway H.S. School, Dimapur : 1

Qualification : MCA/BCA / M.Sc. (Computer Science)/B.Sc. (Computer Science) B.Tech (Computer Science)/ PGDCA from recognized institution/ University

Name of post : Dance Teacher

No. of posts : 2

School wise vacancies :

Railway H.S. School, Lumding : 2

Qualification : Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Dance or equivalent from a recognized University. Competence to teach through English/Hindi media.

Name of post : Music Teacher

No. of posts : 2

School wise vacancies :

Railway H.S. School, Lumding : 2

Qualification :

Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Instrumental Music or equivalent from a recognized University. Competence to teach through English/Hindi

Name of post : Spoken English Teacher

No. of posts : 2

School wise vacancies :

Railway H.S. School, Lumding : 2

Qualification :

Graduate with English as one of the subject. A certificate of Degree/Diploma in Spoken English Course Program of not less than Six months duration.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 10th June 2023 to 25th June 2023 in Railway Higher Secondary (H.S.) Schools of Lumding, Badarpur and Dimapur.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application forms, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here