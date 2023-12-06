Applications are invited for 54 vacant positions or career in Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of 54 vacant positions under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), Assam on contractual basis. The posts are temporary in nature and the selected candidates will be initially engaged for a period of 11 (eleven) months only. The contractual engagement will neither be regularized under Samagra Shiksha, Axom or PM POSHAN, Assam nor will be absorbed under any job/programme of Government of Assam in future and no person (s) so engaged shall have any right (s) to claim for permanent abortion in any post (s) in the Government or in Samagra Shiksha, Assam or in PM POSHAN, Assam.

Name of post : State MIS Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics/Information Technology or MCA/M.Sc. in Computer

Science/ Information Technology from Institutions recognized by AICTE and recognized university with minimum 60% marks (55% in case of ST/SC Candidates).

ii) Minimum three years of experience in database management and in-house software development

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) B. Com with minimum 5 years of working experience in Accounts related works of Govt. Deptt./ Undertaking/Public Sector Organization/ Reputed Private Organization.

ii) Must be Literate in MS-Office.

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) B. Com with minimum 1 year of working experience in accounts related works of any Govt. Department / undertaking/public sector organization/ reputed private organization

ii) Must be Literate in MS-Office.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Name of post : Electronic Data Processor (EDP)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate with minimum one year Diploma in Computer Application / DTP from reputed institutions / Diploma in Computer Application from ITI / 3 Years Diploma from Polytechnic

ii) 2 years of working experience in data entry or MIS related works of any Govt. Department / undertaking/public sector organization/ reputed private organization.

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Name of post : District Programme Manager

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

i) Full time MBA/MSW (Master Degree in Social Works) from recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% in case of ST/SC Candidates).

ii) 3 years programme management experience in Govt. Deptt./Undertaking/Govt. recognized

Society/Public Sector Organization/ Reputed Private Organization.

iii) Must be literate in MS-Office.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : District MIS Manager

No. of posts : 22

Qualification & Experience :

i) BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics/Information Technology or MCA/M.Sc. in Computer

Science/Electronics/Information Technology from Institutions recognized by AICTE and recognised university with minimum 60% marks (55% in case of ST/SC Candidates).

ii) Minimum one year of experience in database management and in house software development.

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 22

Qualification & Experience :

i) B. Com with minimum 5 years of working experience in accounts related works of Govt. Deptt./undertaking/public sector organization/ reputed private organization.

ii) Must be literate in MS Office

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit :

The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2023

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruitment-ssa.assam.gov.in/pmposhan/ from 6.12.2023 to 20.12.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here