Applications are invited for 4 vacant positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat, Assam.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Project Fellows (JPF) and Project Assistants (PA).

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Eco-tourism feasibility study in Intanki National Park to promote tourism, livelihood improvement and biodiversity conservation

Qualification :

Essential : First class Master Degree in Ecology / Forestry / Botany /Agricultural Extension/ Sociology

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidates having working experience in Nagaland.

Emoluments : Rs. 20000 + HRA as admissible per month

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Assessment of demand of wood-based industries and availability of timber

in Assam

Qualification :

Essential : First class Master Degree in Forestry / Botany /Environmental Science / Agriculture / Geography

Desirable: Working experience in GIS & RS, MS Excel

Emoluments : Rs. 19000 (fixed) per month

Age : Age limit as on 31.07.2023, 25 years for PA and 28 years for JPF. (Relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST /Women and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-Interview is scheduled to be held on 24.08.2023 from 9.30 am onwards at ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates should bring duly filled up application form along with testimonials on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here