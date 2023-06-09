Assam Career : Apply for 35 vacancies in RBI

Applications are invited for 35 vacant technical positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 35

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 29

Electrical : 6

Educational Qualification :

Junior Engineer (Civil) : Minimum three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Also Read : Assam Career : 5 high paying jobs for students of Science stream other than medical and engineering

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Minimum three years Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/ PwBD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/ PwBD).

Experience :

Junior Engineer (Civil): At least 2 years’ experience for Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of civil construction work and/ or civil maintenance of office buildings/ commercial buildings/ residential complexes with basic knowledge of RCC design and other civil works, working knowledge of computers, experience in preparation of tenders for civil works, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

Also Read : Beautiful types of Assamese jewellery looks flaunted gracefully by Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Junior Engineer (Electrical): At least 2 years’ experience for Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of electrical installations in large buildings/ commercial buildings having HT/ LT substations, central AC plants, lifts, UPS, DG sets, CCTV, Fire alarm system, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rbi.org.in/ from June 9, 2023 to June 30, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here