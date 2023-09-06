Applications are invited for 28 vacant positions in Directorate of Cultural Affairs Assam.

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 28 vacant positions of Cultural Development Officer

Name of post : Cultural Development Officer

No. of posts : 28

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/- to 60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Also Read : Assam CM delighted to see Kumud Kalita in the company of an inspiring gathering

Educational Qualification : (i) Either (a)or (b)of the following:

(a) Bachelor Degree in any discipline from any Govt, recognized university with Diploma from Govt. recognized institute in Dance/ Drama/Diploma from Govt, recognized institute in Film making for Film Editing/ Motion Picture Photography/Acting/Sound Engineering.

(b) Bachelor Degree in Music (Vocal/ Instrumental/Sattriya) from any Govt. Music College/ Govt.

recognized institute,

0r

Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from any Govt, College of Art & Craft / Govt. recognized institute,

Or

Bachelor Degree in Cultural Studies from any recognized university/ Govt. recognized institute.

Preferable Qualification :

(a) The candidate must possess adequate knowledge on Cultural Heritage of the state of Assam

(b) Any candidate having certificate of National/State Level performance may be given preference

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable-

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i,e, upto 45 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 years

(iii) For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and

General Category of candidate

Also Read : Janmashtami 2023 : Best wishes to share on birth anniversary of Lord Krishna

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 6th September 2023 to 5th October 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 7th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here