Applications are invited for 25 vacant positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant posts or career of Local Resource Person (LRP) in field level under Fish Farmer Producer Company Ltd. on contract basis.

Name of post : Local Resource Person

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : New FFPOs

Qualification : Graduate or equivalent

Salary : Upto Rs.15,000/- Per Month

Name of post : Local Resource Person

No. of posts : 23

Name of project : Revival of Existing Cooperatives

Qualification : Graduate or equivalent

Salary : Upto Rs.12,000/- Per Month

Experience : Proven track record of working with Fishery/ Social / Community development/ Agricultural Marketing/ Survey project especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in field data collection, data entry and household survey

Key Skills :

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent computer skills

Collaborative working style and team-player attitude

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for appearing interview through telephone, Email/ WhatsApp/ SMS.

How to apply : Candidates may submit the application and bio-data through E-Mail ID: nafedffpo.iie@gmail.com

Candidates may also submit their applications through post to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam

The post and Block location with District applied for must be superscripted at the top of the envelope.

Last date of submission of application is 20th November, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here