Applications are invited for recruitment of 24 vacant positions or career in EMRS Society Assam.

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Teachers and Hostel Wardens in EMRS Kharadhara, Howraghat, Jalah, Ardaopur and Jonai. The nature of engagement is purely contractual for the Academic year 2025-26 or till the appointment of regular Teachers / Hostel wardens, whichever is earlier.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Teachers

No. of posts : 19

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 3

Mathematics : 5

Science : 3

Social Science : 3

Hindi : 5

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2. B.Ed degree from a recognised university/autonomous institute which has approval from the NCTE.

3. Proficiency in teaching in the English medium.

Remuneration :

Guest Teachers shall get payment on the basis of lectures/periods. The remuneration will be @Rs. 300/- per period for Guest teachers. Retired Teachers engaged as Guest Teachers shall be paid on a monthly basis as follows:

1. In case of retired teachers drawing pension = Last pay Drawn (-) Pension. 50% of the last pay drawn in case of retired teachers from NVS/KVS and other Govt. schools where no provision of pension is available.

2. In case of retired teachers from private schools where pension is not applicable, the remuneration of Guest Teachers @Rs. 300/- per period shall be applicable.

Name of post : Hostel Warden (Boys)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University. At least 5(five) years teaching or administrative experience in Hostels or any Government-recognised schools.

Remuneration :

Hostel Warden shall be paid @Rs. 1200/- per day. The maximum salary of Hostel Warden calculated on a day basis shall be restricted to the maximum ofRs. 36,000/- per month. The hostel warden shall not be paid during summer and winter vacations, autumn break, or any other break of 15 days or more.

Age Limit : A candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 60 years as on

01.06.2025. Retired teachers from any State Government / KVS / NVS / recognized, reputed CBSE schools may also apply for the Guest Teachers. The maximum age limit for retired teachers shall be 65 years.

Places of Posting :

1. EMRS, Kharadhara, Dist: Bajali

2. EMRS, Howraghat, Dist: Karbi Anglong

3. EMRS, Jalah, Dist: Baksa

4. EMRS, Ardaopur, Dist: Dima Hasao

5. EMRS, Jonai, Dist: Dhemaji

How to apply : The candidates need to submit their applications at the respective District Commissioner’s office of the concerned EMRS.

The last date for submission of applications is 17th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here