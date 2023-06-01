Assam Career : Apply for 22 vacancies in Northeast Frontier Railway

Applications are invited for 22 vacant positions in Northeast Frontier Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 22 vacant posts of Teachers in Railway H.S. School Maligaon and Netaji Vidyapith Railway H.S. School Maligaon purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Political Science : 2

Biology : 1

History : 1

Accountancy : 1

Business Studies : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant subject and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized University

Salary : Rs. 27500/- per month

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

PTI : 2

Hindi : 2

Assamese : 2

Pure Science : 1

Fine Arts : 1

Computer Science : 2

Qualification : Graduation and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized University

Salary : Rs. 26250/- per month

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

English Medium : 4

Assamese Medium: 1

Music : 1

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

Salary : Rs. 21250/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 18 and 65 years (as per KVS rules) as on date of interview and selected candidate shall not be eligible to continue their contract services beyond 65 years.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th June 2023 from 10 AM onwards at Office of the General Manager(P), HQ Office, N F Railway, Maligaon. Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates need to upload the scanned copy of the signed Application alongwith with requisite certificates in the ONLINE APPLICATION FORMAT available in the website https://railwayschools.nfreis.org/.

On date of the Walk-in-Interview,candidates should bring the original Certificates for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here