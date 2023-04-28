Assam Career : Apply for 21 vacancies in Survey of India

Applications are invited for 21 vacant positions in Survey of India

Survey of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 21 vacant positions of Motor Driver cum Mechanic.

Name of post : Motor Driver cum Mechanic

No. of posts : 21

Pay : Pay Matrix Level-2, Rs. 19900-63200 and other allowances as admissible

Qualification :

i) 10th pass

ii) Knowledge of Hindi / English

iii) Should possess a valid driving license for both heavy and light vehicles

iv) Should have a good knowledge of general procedures of daily, weekly and other types of maintenance of vehicles

v) Should have adequate knowledge of works of fitter and should be well conversant with the duties of a Motor Mechanic

Age Limit : 18 to 27 years as on 31-05-2023. Upper age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to any of Geo-Spatial Data Centres (full addresses given in detailed advertisement) by 31st May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here